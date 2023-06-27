Micron Technology (MU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its 5/31/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 28th. Analysts expect Micron Technology to post earnings of ($1.71) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Micron Technology to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $65.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.21. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $74.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.52.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $2,902,320. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 22,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.