Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE MLSS opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.27.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 75.26% and a negative net margin of 93.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter.
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
