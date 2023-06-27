Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLSS opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.27.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 75.26% and a negative net margin of 93.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLSS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 370.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52,957 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Milestone Scientific by 15.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,103 shares in the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.