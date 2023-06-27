Mina Price Hits $0.49 on Top Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $448.87 million and approximately $13.70 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,047,038,573 coins and its circulating supply is 924,488,519 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,046,762,812.8400393 with 924,017,729.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.49861921 USD and is up 3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $17,993,256.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

