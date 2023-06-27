MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 55 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,886,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,573,000 after acquiring an additional 892,130 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after acquiring an additional 741,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101,714.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 411,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,758,000 after acquiring an additional 410,926 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $213.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $228.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.19 and its 200 day moving average is $210.50. The company has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

