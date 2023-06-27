MJP Associates Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Cummins by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 329,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,752,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 162.2% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Shares of CMI opened at $234.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.92 and a 1-year high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

