MJP Associates Inc. ADV Sells 8,372 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV reduced its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,372 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 9,547.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 215,762 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 362,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ES opened at $70.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $67.79 and a one year high of $94.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.82.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

