Monero Trading Up 19% This Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. In the last week, Monero has traded 19% higher against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $165.15 or 0.00543788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $3.02 billion and approximately $102.28 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,369.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00289827 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.60 or 0.00729654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00012882 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00061120 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00122451 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,297,359 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.