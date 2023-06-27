Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MGRM) Quiet Period Set To Expire on June 27th

Monogram Orthopaedics’ (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, June 27th. Monogram Orthopaedics had issued 2,374,641 shares in its public offering on May 18th. The total size of the offering was $17,216,147 based on an initial share price of $7.25. During Monogram Orthopaedics’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Monogram Orthopaedics Price Performance

Shares of MGRM opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. Monogram Orthopaedics has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Monogram Orthopaedics

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable mass personalized optimization of orthopedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures.

