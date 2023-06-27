Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Monolithic Power Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Monolithic Power Systems has a payout ratio of 29.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to earn $11.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $510.91 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $553.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $448,950.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,122 shares in the company, valued at $63,986,224.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $448,950.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,986,224.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $2,127,636.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,771,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,298 shares of company stock worth $18,378,940 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

