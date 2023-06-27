Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $363,374,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,743,000 after buying an additional 3,054,345 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,050,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,874,000 after buying an additional 1,949,791 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 521.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,169,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,688,000 after buying an additional 1,820,483 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,008,000 after buying an additional 1,054,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,398. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.94.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at $867,766.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.98.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.