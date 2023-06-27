More Acquisitions (LON:TMOR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.52

More Acquisitions Plc (LON:TMOR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.51 ($0.01), with a volume of 3175536 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

More Acquisitions Trading Down 11.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.91.

Get More Acquisitions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other More Acquisitions news, insider Roderick McIllree acquired 7,250,000 shares of More Acquisitions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £72,500 ($92,180.55). Insiders own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

More Acquisitions Company Profile

More Acquisitions Plc operates as a blank check company. It focuses on acquiring of a target company or business in the energy transition sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for More Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for More Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.