More Acquisitions (LON:TMOR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.52

More Acquisitions Plc (LON:TMOR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.51 ($0.01), with a volume of 3175536 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).
More Acquisitions Trading Down 11.3 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.91.
Insider Activity
In other More Acquisitions news, insider Roderick McIllree acquired 7,250,000 shares of More Acquisitions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £72,500 ($92,180.55). Insiders own 69.24% of the company’s stock.
More Acquisitions Company Profile
More Acquisitions Plc operates as a blank check company. It focuses on acquiring of a target company or business in the energy transition sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
