Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Buys 1,555 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 174.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $154.16 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $162.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.52 and a 200 day moving average of $153.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

