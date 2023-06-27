Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,086 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after purchasing an additional 384,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,004,000. 47.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVY opened at $111.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.85 and a 200 day moving average of $114.90. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $128.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

