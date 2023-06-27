Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Has $9.50 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 2.6% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.2% in the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 30.5% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.4 %

LMT opened at $452.88 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $459.36 and a 200-day moving average of $468.89.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.44 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 54.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

