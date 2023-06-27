MVL Price Up 8.1% Over Last Week (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last week, MVL has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. MVL has a total market capitalization of $68.05 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MVL Profile

MVL launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,852,958,863 tokens. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

