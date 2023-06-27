Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.48 and last traded at $14.50. 613,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,641,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Nano-X Imaging from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.
Nano-X Imaging Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $825.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNOX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after buying an additional 592,180 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 404,362 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,265,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,003,000 after buying an additional 279,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.65% of the company’s stock.
About Nano-X Imaging
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Nano-X Imaging from StockNews.com
- How Low Can Walgreen’s Boots Alliance Go?
- United Natural Foods’ Risk-Reward Tradeoff Looks Appetizing
- Drugmaker GSK: Becoming a Healthier Value Stock
- Is Peloton Stock a Buy After a Recent Downgrade?
- Five stocks we like better than Nano-X Imaging
Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.