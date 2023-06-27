Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.48 and last traded at $14.50. 613,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,641,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Nano-X Imaging from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Nano-X Imaging Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $825.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nano-X Imaging ( NASDAQ:NNOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 40.85% and a negative net margin of 1,034.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNOX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after buying an additional 592,180 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 404,362 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,265,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,003,000 after buying an additional 279,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

