Nano (XNO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $93.44 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last week, Nano has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00002287 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $93.44 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,654.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00287390 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $230.06 or 0.00750479 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00012708 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.91 or 0.00554263 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00061499 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.