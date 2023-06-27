Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.16. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

