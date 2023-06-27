National Bank Financial Lowers good natured Products (OTCMKTS:GDNPF) Price Target to C$0.20

good natured Products (OTCMKTS:GDNPF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial to C$0.20 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
good natured Products Price Performance
Shares of GDNPF stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. good natured Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40.
About good natured Products
