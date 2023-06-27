National Bank Financial Lowers good natured Products (OTCMKTS:GDNPF) Price Target to C$0.20

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2023

good natured Products (OTCMKTS:GDNPFGet Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial to C$0.20 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

good natured Products Price Performance

Shares of GDNPF stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. good natured Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40.

About good natured Products

(Get Rating)

good natured Products Inc, an earth-friendly product company, develops assortment of plant-based products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Industrial, Packaging, General Merchandise, Commercial Business Supplies, and Services segments. The company offers bakery packaging products, such as cupcakes and muffins, cookies, brownies and bars, donuts, danishes and rolls, cakes, pies and loaves, and macarons & bite-sized treats; multi-purpose packaging products, including hot and cold grab & go, compostable take-out containers, plates, hot cups and lids, soup bowls, carry out boxes, and cutleries; and fruit & veggie packaging products, such as leafy greens and microgreens, herbs, berries, and tomatoes.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.