National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,050 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,080 ($13.73) to GBX 1,050 ($13.35) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NGG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.89) to GBX 1,280 ($16.27) in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.62) to GBX 1,275 ($16.21) in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,176.25.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $67.07 on Friday. National Grid has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $74.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.95.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $2.3458 dividend. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,501,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,521,000 after buying an additional 30,176 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 103.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 23,501 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,625,000 after buying an additional 31,695 shares during the period. 4.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

