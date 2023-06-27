Navcoin (NAV) Market Capitalization Tops $4.09 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0535 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $42,409.45 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00137060 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00047985 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00030663 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00012378 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003250 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,439,348 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.