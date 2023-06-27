Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NAVB stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB Get Rating ) by 264.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 172,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

