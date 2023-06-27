Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Given “Upgrade” Rating at 51job

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “upgrade” rating restated by equities researchers at 51job in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

NTOIY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale raised Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Neste Oyj from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neste Oyj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Neste Oyj Stock Up 0.1 %

Neste Oyj stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.99. 30,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,271. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.09. Neste Oyj has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $26.03.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

