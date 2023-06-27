Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Upgrade Rating from 51job

51job reiterated their upgrade rating on shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Neste Oyj from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of Neste Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Neste Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neste Oyj has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Neste Oyj Stock Performance

NTOIY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.99. 30,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,271. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.09. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $26.03.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

