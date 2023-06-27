Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0254 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NBW opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $12.47.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBW. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the first quarter worth $136,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the first quarter valued at $152,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000.

About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

