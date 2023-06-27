New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMTN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on July 15th

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYMTN opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.44. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $22.35.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

