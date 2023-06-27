Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,410 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,211,000 after buying an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.68. 776,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,560,435. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $152.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

