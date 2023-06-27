Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.6% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,477 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,145,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,669,000 after purchasing an additional 357,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, reaching $359.57. 10,671,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,302,664. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $342.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.41. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

