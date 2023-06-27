Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.44. 211,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.57. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $62.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

