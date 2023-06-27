Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 22,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

XBI stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $82.45. 1,593,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,549,155. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.02 and a 200-day moving average of $83.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $72.44 and a twelve month high of $95.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.