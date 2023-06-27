Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $536,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 868.8% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.58. The company had a trading volume of 336,874 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.57 and its 200-day moving average is $92.55. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

