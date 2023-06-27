Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $616,000 Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.60. The company had a trading volume of 359,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575,631. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $110.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.88. The stock has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 108.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,869,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,013,930 shares of company stock valued at $16,922,108 and sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

