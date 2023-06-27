Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $703,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 15,338 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,543,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,365,000 after acquiring an additional 26,834 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.26. The stock had a trading volume of 22,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,366. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.51. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.51 and a twelve month high of $87.35.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

