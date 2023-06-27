Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 41,326.2% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 26,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 73,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 32,671 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Portillo’s from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Portillo’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Portillo’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Portillo’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Portillo’s Price Performance

Shares of Portillo’s stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Portillo’s Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.49.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.58 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 1.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Portillo’s Profile

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

