Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 195 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,087 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.81.

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.65. 440,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,273. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 176.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.41 and a 12 month high of $134.14.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.92, for a total value of $51,879.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,862 shares in the company, valued at $16,604,063.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,707,980 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

