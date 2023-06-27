Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) shares rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.83 and last traded at $8.83. Approximately 2,603,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 5,666,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Newell Brands Stock Up 7.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -96.55%.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,868.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 43.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 69.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

