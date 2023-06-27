Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Blake Russell Sells 3,697 Shares

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) EVP Blake Russell sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total transaction of $602,869.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,373.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Blake Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Blake Russell sold 511 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $81,157.02.

On Thursday, May 18th, Blake Russell sold 626 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $101,293.06.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXST traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.88. The stock had a trading volume of 198,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,731. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $217.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.84. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.40.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Stories

