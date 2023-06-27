NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Trading Down 14.3%

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Rating) traded down 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 363,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 215,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

NTG Clarity Networks Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03.

Get NTG Clarity Networks alerts:

NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.13 million during the quarter.

About NTG Clarity Networks

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions worldwide. Its products include NTGapps, that designs to simplify the telecom digital transformation by providing digital application template; StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enable organization to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business process; Network Inventory Management solution that covers network, service, and resource for organization; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnership and enable vendor to manage their strategic partner.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NTG Clarity Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTG Clarity Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.