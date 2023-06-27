NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Sells $120,141.99 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Dabiri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, John Dabiri sold 383 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $12.44 on Tuesday, hitting $418.76. 45,155,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,008,629. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 211.63, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $340.63 and a 200-day moving average of $257.14. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $439.90.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,987,416,000 after purchasing an additional 908,481 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,056,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,763,663,000 after purchasing an additional 267,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

