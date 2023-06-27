Oasis Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $12.90 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $280.08 million and approximately $12.90 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,871.74 or 0.06130003 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00042626 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00030650 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00016949 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013992 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

