Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.0500 on Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 27th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $286.09 million and $12.14 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

