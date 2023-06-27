Oculis (OCS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Oculis (NASDAQ: OCS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/14/2023 – Oculis is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

6/12/2023 – Oculis had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

6/12/2023 – Oculis is now covered by analysts at SVB Securities. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/12/2023 – Oculis is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2023 – Oculis is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2023 – Oculis is now covered by analysts at Pareto Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2023 – Oculis is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Oculis Stock Performance

Shares of Oculis stock opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.63. Oculis Holding AG has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $13.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Oculis in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Oculis in the first quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Oculis in the first quarter worth approximately $4,838,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Oculis Holding AG is a biopharmaceutical company which develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. Its product candidate includes OCS-01, OCS-02 and OCS-05. Oculis Holding AG is based in Zug, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Holding AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis Holding AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.