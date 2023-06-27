Odeon Capital Group Downgrades U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Hold

Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.84.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,475,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,489,000 after buying an additional 87,888 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 145,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.