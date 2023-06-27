Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 20,314 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 17,608 shares.The stock last traded at $105.00 and had previously closed at $103.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Omega Flex Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 0.55.

Omega Flex Increases Dividend

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.99 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 19.26%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Flex

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFLX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 8.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,335,000 after purchasing an additional 87,641 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 471,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Further Reading

