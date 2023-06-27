OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte Price Performance

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 787.97%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc bought 663,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,090,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,060.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc bought 663,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,090,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,060.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 26,827,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $8,048,291.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,181,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,054,400.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,520,638 shares of company stock valued at $8,253,491 in the last 90 days. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of OncoCyte

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OncoCyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.