One Media iP Group (LON:OMIP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.70

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.70 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.70 ($0.06), with a volume of 437078 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.03 ($0.06).
One Media iP Group Trading Down 6.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.66. The stock has a market cap of £10.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.56.
One Media iP Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th.
Insider Transactions at One Media iP Group
One Media iP Group Company Profile
One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.
