Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.44% from the stock’s previous close.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.81. 1,860,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $332.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 26,530 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $557,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 883,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,560,955. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 194,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,020 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 316,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Extreme Networks by 86.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 131,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 61,011 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Extreme Networks by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,917,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

