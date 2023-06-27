Optas LLC Buys Shares of 93,946 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Optas LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 93,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Optas LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,150 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,361,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,577 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 670,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,145,000 after acquiring an additional 423,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,295,000 after acquiring an additional 400,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 314.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 440,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,452,000 after acquiring an additional 334,144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.77. 31,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,350. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average is $46.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

