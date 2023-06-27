Optas LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Optas LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,490 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $82.79. 491,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,059,194. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.68. The company has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

