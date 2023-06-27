Optas LLC Increases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.09. The stock had a trading volume of 754,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,962,616. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.01. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $129.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.